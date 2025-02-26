XXIX Metal Corp Launches Drill Program to Expand Opemiska Copper Resource

QC Copper and Gold ( (TSE:XXIX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

XXIX Metal Corp has initiated a 20-hole drill program at the Saddle Zone within the Opemiska open pit, aiming to expand its high-grade copper resource. This follows a successful scout drilling that revealed a significant copper intersection, and the program is expected to convert waste to ore, add a minable zone, and increase tonnage, reinforcing XXIX’s position in the Canadian copper sector.

More about QC Copper and Gold

XXIX Metal Corp is a prominent player in the Canadian copper industry, focusing on advancing its Opemiska and Thierry Copper projects. The Opemiska Project is recognized as Canada’s highest-grade copper resource, located in Quebec’s Chapais-Chibougamau region, and benefits from strong infrastructure and proximity to the Horne Smelter. The Thierry Project includes two past-producing ore bodies with significant infrastructure, positioning XXIX as one of Eastern Canada’s largest copper developers.

YTD Price Performance: -7.50%

Average Trading Volume: 71,757

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $19.96M

