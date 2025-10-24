XXIX Metal Corp Engages Chapais Community on Transformative Opemiska Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

QC Copper and Gold ( (TSE:XXIX) ) has shared an update.

XXIX Metal Corp recently engaged with the Chapais community to discuss the transformative Opemiska Copper Project, which promises to invest over C$3.5 billion over 20 years. The project aims to reactivate a historic copper mining site, offering significant economic potential with a projected C$505M after-tax NPV and a 27.2% IRR. The company emphasized open dialogue and citizen engagement, addressing concerns such as environmental safeguards and local employment, while planning further community involvement through workshops and a monitoring committee.

XXIX Metal Corp is a company advancing significant Canadian copper assets, notably the Opemiska and Thierry Copper projects. The Opemiska Project is one of Canada’s highest-grade open-pitable copper deposits, located in Quebec’s Chapais-Chibougamau region, with strong infrastructure and access to the Horne Smelter.

