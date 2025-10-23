XVIVO Perfusion AB Reports Mixed Financial Results Amid Strategic Investments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Xvivo Perfusion AB ( (SE:XVIVO) ) just unveiled an update.

XVIVO Perfusion AB reported a slight decline in net sales for the first nine months of 2025, with a 1% organic growth in local currencies. The company saw significant growth in its Abdominal business area, while the Thoracic segment experienced a decline, impacting overall performance. Despite this, the company maintained a strong gross margin of 74%, and continued to invest heavily in research and development, which affected its net profit and cash flow.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:XVIVO) stock is a Hold with a SEK188.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Xvivo Perfusion AB stock, see the SE:XVIVO Stock Forecast page.

More about Xvivo Perfusion AB

XVIVO Perfusion AB is a company operating in the medical technology industry, primarily focusing on organ preservation and transplantation solutions. The company offers a range of products and services aimed at improving the viability and success rates of organ transplants, with a market focus on thoracic and abdominal organ systems.

Average Trading Volume: 182,281

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK5.66B

For an in-depth examination of XVIVO stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue