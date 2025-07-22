Xtra-Gold Advances Kibi Gold Project with Promising Drilling Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Xtra-Gold Resource ( (TSE:XTG) ) has issued an update.

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. announced the completion of 22 additional diamond core drill holes at the Orange No. 5 resource expansion target, part of the Kibi Gold Project. The drilling results suggest the potential for significant resource growth, with the Orange No. 5 target showing a stacked, multi-shoot gold mineralization system similar to the Boomerang MRE body. The company is awaiting final assay results, which will inform the development of a preliminary geological model for this promising target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:XTG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:XTG is a Neutral.

Xtra-Gold Resource’s overall score reflects strong financial stability but significant operational challenges. The technical analysis is positive with upward momentum, but this is offset by an unattractive valuation with a high P/E ratio and no dividend yield. The absence of earnings call data or notable corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

More about Xtra-Gold Resource

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. is a Ghana-focused gold exploration company with a significant land position in the Kibi Gold Belt, which is geologically similar to the renowned Ashanti Gold Belt. The company aims to make major gold discoveries in Ghana, leveraging its strategic position in one of the world’s most gold-rich regions.

Average Trading Volume: 8,797

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$94.65M

