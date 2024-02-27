XTM, Inc. Secures $11M in Oversubscribed Offering

Xtm, Inc. (TSE:PAID) has released an update.

XTM, Inc. successfully completed an oversubscribed secured convertible debenture offering, raising $11 million, doubling the anticipated $5 million. The debentures, bearing a 12% annual interest rate payable quarterly, are convertible into company units at $0.11 each. This fundraising positions XTM to address the demand for same-day pay among US workers, as highlighted by CEO Marilyn Schaffer.

