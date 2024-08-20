Xtep Shows Strong Growth and ESG Commitment

Xtep International Holdings (HK:1368) has released an update.

Xtep International Holdings Limited reported a solid performance in its 2024 interim results, with a 10.4% increase in revenue and a 13% rise in profit attributable to equity holders. The core Xtep brand continued to drive growth, complemented by the company’s focus on professional sports segments and a strong financial position marked by a significant rise in net operating cash inflow. Additionally, the company’s commitment to ESG practices was recognized with a top MSCI ESG Rating, aligning with its strategic refocus on running and high-profit brands.

