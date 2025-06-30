Xtep International Ends Guarantee Fee Agreement with K-Swiss USA

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Xtep International Holdings ( (HK:1368) ) has provided an announcement.

Xtep International Holdings Limited announced the termination of a Guarantee Fee Agreement with K-Swiss USA, a former subsidiary, following the release of a financial guarantee by a U.S. bank. This termination, effective from May 30, 2025, will not adversely affect Xtep’s business operations or financial condition, as it was a procedural step following the disposal of KP Global Group.

More about Xtep International Holdings

Xtep International Holdings Limited operates in the sportswear industry, focusing on the design, development, and manufacturing of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company is known for its market presence in China and its efforts to expand internationally.

YTD Price Performance: 2.63%

Average Trading Volume: 13,984,933

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$15.06B

