XtalPi and DoveTree Enter Definitive Agreement for AI-Driven Drug Discovery

QuantumPharm, Inc. ( (HK:2228) ) has shared an announcement.

XtalPi Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Shenzhen XtalPi Technology Co., Ltd., has entered into a definitive agreement with DoveTree Medicines LLC to leverage its AI drug discovery platform for developing small molecule and antibody drug candidates. This collaboration focuses on oncology, immunologic and inflammatory diseases, neurological disorders, and metabolic dysregulation, with DoveTree obtaining exclusive development and commercialization rights. The agreement includes an initial payment of $51 million to XtalPi, with potential further payments and royalties based on product sales.

