Xref Limited Announces Virtual AGM for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Xref Ltd ( (AU:XF1) ) has issued an update.

Xref Limited has announced that its 2025 Annual General Meeting will be conducted virtually via a live webinar on November 24, 2025. Shareholders will have the opportunity to vote online during the meeting, with instructions provided by the company’s share registrar, Automic. This virtual format aims to facilitate shareholder participation and streamline the voting process, reflecting a broader industry trend towards digital engagement in corporate governance.

More about Xref Ltd

Xref Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing automated reference checking services. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker XF1 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 105,240

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$33.01M

See more data about XF1 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue