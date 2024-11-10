Xref Extends Exclusivity Period with Seek

Xref Ltd (AU:XF1) has released an update.

Xref Limited has extended its exclusivity period with Seek Limited as they work towards finalizing a binding scheme implementation deed for a proposed acquisition. The potential transaction involves an all-cash offer of $0.218 per Xref share, although there’s no guarantee it will proceed to shareholders. Xref will continue to update the market on any significant developments.

