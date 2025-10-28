XPS Pensions Group to Announce Interim Results for Half Year 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

XPS Pensions Group Plc ( (GB:XPS) ) has issued an announcement.

XPS Pensions Group announced it will release its interim results for the half year ended 30 September 2025 on 20 November 2025. The announcement will be accompanied by a webcast for analysts and investors, followed by a live Q&A session, highlighting the company’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:XPS) stock is a Hold with a £374.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on XPS Pensions Group Plc stock, see the GB:XPS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:XPS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:XPS is a Neutral.

XPS Pensions Group Plc’s overall stock score reflects solid financial stability with strong revenue growth and gross profit margins, but challenges in maintaining profitability and cash flow. Technical indicators suggest a neutral trend with mild bullish momentum, while valuation metrics indicate the stock may be relatively expensive. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events leaves these factors unaddressed.

More about XPS Pensions Group Plc

XPS Pensions Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specializing in the pensions and insurance sectors. As a FTSE 250 company, it serves over 1,400 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers, providing administration for over one million members and advisory services for schemes of all sizes, including those with assets over £1bn. The company also supports insurance companies in the life and bulk annuities sector.

Average Trading Volume: 586,492

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £710.2M

