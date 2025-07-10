XPS Pensions Group Releases 2024/25 Annual Report and AGM Notice

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from XPS Pensions Group Plc ( (GB:XPS) ) is now available.

XPS Pensions Group Plc has published its Annual Report & Accounts for the financial year ending 31 March 2025, along with the Notice of the 2025 Annual General Meeting. These documents are available online and have been distributed to shareholders, with the AGM scheduled for 4 September 2025. This announcement is a routine part of the company’s corporate governance, ensuring transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:XPS) stock is a Buy with a £4.59 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on XPS Pensions Group Plc stock, see the GB:XPS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:XPS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:XPS is a Outperform.

XPS Pensions Group demonstrates a strong overall performance, driven by robust financial metrics and strategic corporate actions. The stock is well-supported by positive technical indicators and an attractive valuation. The company’s strategic initiatives, such as acquisitions and stakeholder engagement, further strengthen its market position, presenting a compelling investment opportunity with a solid score of 78.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:XPS stock, click here.

More about XPS Pensions Group Plc

XPS Pensions Group Plc operates in the financial services industry, specializing in pension consultancy and administration. The company focuses on providing services related to pension schemes, including actuarial, investment consulting, and administration services, primarily in the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 831,847

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £788.7M

For a thorough assessment of XPS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue