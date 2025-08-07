Xponential Fitness Appoints Mike Nuzzo as New CEO

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Xponential Fitness ( (XPOF) ) just unveiled an update.

On August 7, 2025, Xponential Fitness announced the appointment of Mike Nuzzo as the new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Mark King. Nuzzo brings extensive experience from leading consumer retail and service businesses, including his recent role as CEO of Eyemart Express. His leadership is expected to drive Xponential’s growth and expand its market footprint, leveraging his proven track record in operational excellence and strategic leadership.

Spark’s Take on XPOF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, XPOF is a Neutral.

Xponential Fitness’s overall stock score is primarily driven by its financial challenges, despite moderate technical trends and recent positive corporate developments. The negative valuation due to profitability issues heavily impacts the score, with corporate events offering some positive outlook but not enough to offset financial weaknesses.

More about Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc. is a leading global franchisor of boutique health and wellness brands, operating a diversified platform of six brands including Pilates, barre, stretching, strength training, metabolic health, and yoga. The company partners with franchisees to offer personalized workout experiences in studio locations across the U.S. and internationally, with expansion agreements in 49 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and 30 additional countries.

Average Trading Volume: 699,165

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $499.7M

