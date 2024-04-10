Xplore Resources Corp. Launches $2M Private Placement

Xplore Resources Corp. (TSE:XPLR) has released an update.

Xplore Resources Corp. is set to raise $2 million through a private placement, offering 20 million units at $0.10 each, which includes a share and a purchase warrant. The proceeds are destined for debt repayment, exploration on the company’s properties, and general working capital. The completion of the funding is pending regulatory approval and will support the company’s lithium exploration efforts in northwest Ontario.

