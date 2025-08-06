Xplora Technologies Surpasses 400k Subscriptions, Expands Market Reach

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Xplora Technologies AS ( (DE:86P) ) just unveiled an update.

Xplora Technologies has achieved a significant milestone by reaching 406,000 subscriptions as of July 31, 2025, marking an increase of 112,000 from the previous year. This growth supports their long-term goal of 1 million subscriptions and highlights their successful expansion into the youth and senior markets, with notable contributions from Germany and Sweden. The company’s focus on service revenue growth and premium services, which have surpassed 90,000 subscriptions, positions them strongly in the market, despite expected seasonal fluctuations.

More about Xplora Technologies AS

Xplora Technologies AS is a platform and services company based in Oslo, Norway, specializing in technology solutions that keep families connected and safe. The company designs smart devices and services for kids, youths, and seniors, promoting secure communication, physical activity, and digital balance. Xplora pioneered the kids’ smartwatch category in Europe and has expanded to include phones and solutions for youth and senior markets, establishing itself as a leading European platform for family-centric services.

Average Trading Volume: 49,445

Current Market Cap: NOK2.09B

