Xplora Technologies Sees Robust Subscription Growth

Xplora Technologies AS (DE:86P) has released an update.

Xplora Technologies AS reports a significant growth in subscriptions, achieving a 44% year-over-year increase to 326,000 as of September 2024, fueled by 66,000 new subscriptions and a strong uptake in premium services. The company anticipates consistent churn rates and moderate net growth due to the higher base, with seasonal fluctuations expected. Xplora, a leader in the children’s smartwatch market, focuses on digital safety and physical activity balance for children.

