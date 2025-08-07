Xplora Technologies Advances Family-Centric Services with Q2 2025 Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Xplora Technologies AS ( (DE:86P) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Xplora Technologies AS announced its Q2 2025 results presentation, highlighting its strategic advancements with the launch of Youth services and ‘Doro Connect’ for Seniors. This marks the second quarter of consolidated financial reporting with Doro AB, supporting Xplora’s goal of reaching one million subscriptions. The presentation will be held live in Oslo and webcasted, providing stakeholders an opportunity to engage with the management team.

More about Xplora Technologies AS

Xplora Technologies AS is a platform and services company based in Oslo, Norway, specializing in technology solutions that keep families connected and safe. The company designs smart devices and services for Kids, Youths, and Seniors, focusing on secure communication and promoting physical activity and digital balance. Xplora pioneered the Kids’ smartwatch category in Europe and has expanded to include phones and solutions for the Youth and Senior markets, establishing itself as a leading European platform for family-centric services.

Average Trading Volume: 49,261

Current Market Cap: NOK2.09B

