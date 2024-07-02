XPeng Inc. Reports Strong EV Sales Growth

XPeng, Inc. Class A (HK:9868) has released an update.

XPeng Inc. reports a robust 24% year-over-year growth in Smart EV deliveries for June 2024, with a notable 5% increase from the previous month, highlighting the success of their X9 model. The company also announces an upcoming nationwide update for its autonomous driving technology, XNGP, and further teases the reveal of the all-electric hatchback coupe, Mona M03, which features exceptional aerodynamics. Investors are reminded to trade with caution as the company progresses with its AI operating system updates and international expansion plans.

For further insights into HK:9868 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.