XORTX Therapeutics Advances Precision Kidney Care

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. has launched a precision medicine program to develop diagnostics and treatments for kidney disease and other conditions by targeting genetic factors linked to xanthine oxidase over-expression. This innovative approach aims to create tailored treatments for subpopulations of patients with common genetic susceptibilities, potentially improving therapeutic outcomes.

