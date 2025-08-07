XORTX Therapeutics Advances Gout Program with Strategic 2025/2026 Goals

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

XORTX Therapeutics Inc ( (TSE:XRTX) ) has shared an announcement.

On August 7, 2025, XORTX Therapeutics Inc. announced significant advancements in its strategic goals for 2025 and 2026, particularly focusing on its lead gout program, XRx-026. The company aims to file a New Drug Application (NDA) with the FDA within approximately 12 months for its proprietary XORLO™ formulation, an oral oxypurinol with improved bioavailability, targeting a $700 million market opportunity. The first half of 2025 saw XORTX engage with the FDA, conduct clinical trials, and strengthen its intellectual property and leadership team. The company also raised $925,000 through a public offering to support ongoing initiatives. Looking forward, XORTX plans to advance XORLO™ toward market approval, prepare for commercialization, and engage with the European Medicines Agency for regulatory approval in the EU, while seeking partnerships and funding to support these endeavors.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:XRTX) stock is a Buy with a C$14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on XORTX Therapeutics Inc stock, see the TSE:XRTX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:XRTX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:XRTX is a Underperform.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc faces significant challenges with no revenue and consistent losses, leading to a low financial performance score. Technical analysis indicates a neutral to bearish outlook, which, along with poor valuation metrics, weighs down the overall stock score. However, potential advancements in FDA discussions for gout treatment provide a glimmer of hope for future revenue generation, but current financial and compliance risks remain substantial.

More about XORTX Therapeutics Inc

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat gout and progressive kidney disease. The company is advancing three clinically developed products: XRx-026 for gout, XRx-008 for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, and XRx-101 for acute kidney and organ injury associated with respiratory virus infections. Additionally, XORTX is developing XRx-225 for Type 2 diabetic nephropathy, targeting aberrant purine metabolism and xanthine oxidase to decrease uric acid production.

Average Trading Volume: 3,869

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$3.9M

