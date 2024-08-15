XORTX Reports Decrease in Total Assets for H1 2024

XORTX Therapeutics Inc (TSE:XRTX) has released an update.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. has released its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2024, highlighting a decrease in total assets from $5.47 million at the end of 2023 to $4.80 million by June 30, 2024. The company also reported an increased total liabilities from approximately $826,000 to $2.09 million in the same period. These figures reflect the company’s financial movements and position, which are critical for investors tracking the fiscal health and performance of XORTX.

