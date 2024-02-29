Xometry Announces New CFO and Financial Strategy Update

Xometry (XMTR) has provided an announcement.

James Miln has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective March 1, 2024, succeeding the retiring James Rallo. Miln brings extensive financial expertise from his previous roles at Yelp and eBay, along with a strong educational background. His compensation includes a base salary of $425,000, a sign-on bonus, annual bonuses, and an equity award plan that vests over three years. Miln’s employment agreement also outlines severance benefits and a standard indemnification agreement with the Company. The transition is marked by a press release, but the information is not considered filed under the Securities Exchange Act.

Find detailed analytics on XMTR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.