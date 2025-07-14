Xinyuan Real Estate Announces Spin-Off and Restructuring Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co ( (XIN) ) has provided an update.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. announced an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for July 29, 2025, to vote on a proposed spin-off and offshore debt restructuring. The spin-off involves transferring certain assets and operations in China to a new entity, XIN SpinCo, which will operate independently, focusing on real estate development in China. This strategic move aims to enhance operational focus and potentially improve market positioning. The restructuring, contingent on the spin-off’s approval, will involve a Scheme of Arrangement to discharge liabilities and issue new securities, potentially impacting stakeholders by altering the company’s financial structure.

More about Xinyuan Real Estate Co

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in real estate development and management through its subsidiaries in the People’s Republic of China and certain non-PRC based subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 25,870

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $14.98M

For detailed information about XIN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue