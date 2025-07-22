Xinyi Glass Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results and Dividend Consideration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Xinyi Glass Holdings ( (HK:0868) ) has issued an announcement.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited announced that its board of directors will hold a meeting on August 1, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025, and to consider the recommendation of an interim dividend. This announcement indicates the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

More about Xinyi Glass Holdings

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the glass manufacturing industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on producing a variety of glass products, serving both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 10,331,010

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$35.64B

