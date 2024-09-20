Xinyang Maojian Group Awaits Crucial Court Judgment

Xinyang Maojian Group (HK:0362) has released an update.

Xinyang Maojian Group’s Board has announced that judgment in their ongoing winding up petition has been reserved by the High Court of Hong Kong. The original petitioner has been replaced by a new alleged creditor, with other applicants also seeking substitution, pending the judge’s consideration of any bona fide disputes on substantial grounds concerning their debts. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

