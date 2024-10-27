Xinming China Holdings Set to Resume Trading

Xinming China Holdings Limited (HK:2699) has released an update.

Xinming China Holdings Limited has announced the fulfillment of resumption guidance, allowing its shares to resume trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as of October 28, 2024. The company had previously suspended trading due to delays in publishing its 2022 audited annual results, stemming from challenges in obtaining necessary documents and audit confirmations. With these issues resolved, the company is poised to re-engage with investors and the financial market.

