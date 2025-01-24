Xinming China Holdings Delays Circular for Capital Reorganization and Rights Issue

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Xinming China Holdings Limited ( (HK:2699) ) has shared an announcement.

Xinming China Holdings Limited announced a further delay in the dispatch of a circular related to its proposed capital reorganization and rights issue. The delay is due to the need for additional time to finalize information, including financial details and advice from an independent financial adviser. The revised timetable for these corporate actions will be announced soon.

More about Xinming China Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: 110.0%

Average Trading Volume: 31,379,119

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$39.45M

