Xinming China Holdings Announces Board Structure

Xinming China Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, which includes Executive, Non-executive, and Independent Non-executive members, led by Chairman and CEO Mr. Chen Chengshou. The company also detailed the makeup of its various committees, including Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees, each chaired or comprised of a mix of the listed directors. These changes are effective from 9 August 2024.

