Xinming China Holdings Announces Board Refresh

Xinming China Holdings Limited (HK:2699) has released an update.

Xinming China Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Zhou Fenli and Mr. Cao Zhiqiang as executive directors, alongside Ms. Lee Yin Man and Ms. Huang Chunlian as independent non-executive directors, effective immediately. These new appointees bring a wealth of experience in finance, corporate management, and human resources to the company’s Board. Additionally, Ms. Lee and Ms. Huang have joined the audit, remuneration, and nomination committees of the Board.

For further insights into HK:2699 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.