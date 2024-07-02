Xinjiang La Chapelle Faces Ongoing Legal Woes

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6116) has released an update.

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd., currently undergoing reorganisation, has issued updates concerning new and ongoing litigation and asset freezes affecting the company and its subsidiaries. These developments follow a series of announcements and judicial actions, including asset auctions and bankruptcy liquidation petitions initiated by creditors, highlighting the company’s continued legal and financial challenges.

