Xinjiang Goldwind’s 2025 Sales Deal with Xinjiang Wind Power

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co (HK:2208) has released an update.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. has entered into a 2025 Product Sales Framework Agreement with Xinjiang Wind Power, marking a continued partnership for connected transactions. This agreement, effective from January 1 to December 31, 2025, outlines the sale of wind turbine generators, parts, and components, primarily through a tender process, with pricing anchored in market rates. The transactions remain subject to announcement and annual review requirements but do not require independent shareholder approval.

