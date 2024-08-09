Xinji Shaxi Group Schedules Key Financial Meeting

Xinji Shaxi Group Co., Ltd. (HK:3603) has released an update.

Xinji Shaxi Group Co., Ltd has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 28, 2024, to discuss the interim results for the first half of the year and consider the declaration of an interim dividend. The meeting will address other unspecified business matters as well. This follows the company’s commitment to keeping its shareholders informed and involved in key financial decisions.

For further insights into HK:3603 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.