Xinhua News Media Updates Board of Directors and Committee Roles

Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited ( (HK:0309) ) has shared an update.

Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited has announced the updated list of its board of directors and their roles, effective from April 8, 2025. The board comprises executive directors, non-executive directors, and independent non-executive directors, and has established six committees to oversee various aspects of governance and strategy. This update reflects the company’s commitment to structured governance and strategic planning, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

More about Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited

Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the media industry. It is listed with the stock code 309.

YTD Price Performance: -10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 2,832,759

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$69.52M

For detailed information about 0309 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue