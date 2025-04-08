Xinhua News Media Announces Executive Director Resignation

Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited ( (HK:0309) ) has shared an announcement.

Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Chan Wai Keung as an executive director and a member of the executive committee, effective April 8, 2025. Mr. Chan resigned to focus on other commitments, and there are no disagreements or pending claims against the company related to his departure. The board expressed gratitude for his contributions.

More about Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited

Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the media industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 309.

YTD Price Performance: -10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 2,832,759

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$69.52M

