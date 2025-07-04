Xingda International Clarifies Dongying Rongju’s Status in Capital Reduction Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Xingda International Holdings ( (HK:1899) ) has provided an announcement.

Xingda International Holdings Limited announced a supplemental disclosure regarding the capital reduction of Dongying Rongju, clarifying that Dongying Rongju is no longer a connected person at the subsidiary level since March 2021. This update confirms that Dongying Rongju and its ultimate beneficial owners are independent third parties, which may impact the company’s operational dynamics and stakeholder relationships.

Xingda International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of steel tire cords and bead wires, which are essential components in tire production. The company operates in the automotive industry, focusing on supplying high-quality materials to tire manufacturers.

