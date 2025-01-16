Xiaocaiyuan International Completes Global Offering Stabilization

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An update from Xiaocaiyuan International Holding Ltd. ( (HK:0999) ) is now available.

Xiaocaiyuan International Holding Ltd. has announced the end of its stabilization period for their Global Offering, which concluded on January 16, 2025. The company confirmed that no stabilization actions were taken and the over-allotment option was not exercised during this period. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has granted a waiver allowing the company to maintain a public float of 15%, in compliance with its listing requirements.

More about Xiaocaiyuan International Holding Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 1.86%

Average Trading Volume: 1,349,963

