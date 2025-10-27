Xiamen Jihong Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Xiamen Jihong Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2603) ) has provided an announcement.

Xiamen Jihong Co., Ltd., a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, has reported significant financial growth for the three months ending September 30, 2025. The company achieved a 25.04% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year, reaching RMB 1.8 billion. Additionally, total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent company rose by 56.44%, and net profit attributable to shareholders after deducting non-recurring gains and losses increased by 60.63%. These financial results indicate a strong performance and positive momentum for the company, potentially enhancing its market position and benefiting its stakeholders.

More about Xiamen Jihong Co., Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 1,828,785

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Learn more about 2603 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue