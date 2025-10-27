Xiamen Jihong Co., Ltd Announces Board Restructuring and Governance Enhancements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Xiamen Jihong Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2603) ) has provided an update.

Xiamen Jihong Co., Ltd, a joint stock company incorporated in China, is planning significant changes to its corporate governance structure. The company has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association, including reducing the number of board members from eleven to nine to enhance governance effectiveness. Additionally, the company is preparing for the re-election and appointment of directors, with several current directors stepping down and new nominations being made. These changes are aimed at optimizing the company’s operational mechanisms and are set to be discussed and approved at an extraordinary general meeting on November 21, 2025.

More about Xiamen Jihong Co., Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 1,828,785

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

