Xiamen Jihong Co., Ltd. Announces Board Composition and Committee Assignments

Xiamen Jihong Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2603) ) has issued an announcement.

Xiamen Jihong Co., Ltd., a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles. The board includes executive directors, an employee representative director, a non-executive director, and independent non-executive directors. Additionally, the company has established four committees: the Strategy Committee, Audit Committee, Remuneration and Appraisal Committee, and Nomination Committee, with specific directors assigned as chairs and members.

