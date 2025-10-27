Xiamen Jihong Co., Ltd Announces 2025 Third Extraordinary General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Xiamen Jihong Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2603) ) has issued an update.

Xiamen Jihong Co., Ltd, a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, has announced its 2025 third extraordinary general meeting scheduled for November 21, 2025. The meeting will focus on approving amendments to the company’s articles of association and the re-election of several executive and independent non-executive directors. This meeting is significant for the company’s governance structure, as it involves key decisions on leadership roles and remuneration, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

