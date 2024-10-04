Xero Limited Expands Its Tradable Securities

Xero Limited (AU:XRO) has released an update.

Xero Limited, identified by its ASX issuer code ‘XRO’, has applied for the quotation of a variety of new ordinary fully paid securities, which are scheduled to be issued on different dates throughout September and early October 2024. The application for these securities aligns with the ASX Listing Rules, indicating a potential expansion in the company’s publicly traded offerings.

