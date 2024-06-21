Xenetic Biosciences Announces Executive Leadership Restructuring

An announcement from Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) is now available.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. has elevated their CFO, James F. Parslow, to Interim CEO, revising his employment agreement to include a raised salary, a retention bonus, and a new stock option grant. Concurrently, the company has entered into separation agreements with former executives, providing them with severance and, in the case of the former CEO, immediate vesting of stock options. These corporate changes reflect Xenetic’s strategic adjustments within its leadership structure.

