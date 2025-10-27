Xencor’s XmAb942 Study: A New Hope for Ulcerative Colitis?

Xencor Inc. ((XNCR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Xencor Inc. is conducting a clinical study titled A Phase 1, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study in Healthy Participants Followed by a Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase 2 Study in Participants With Moderate-To-Severe Active Ulcerative Colitis. The study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of XmAb942 in healthy volunteers and its efficacy in participants with ulcerative colitis. This study is significant as it explores potential new treatments for ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests XmAb942, a biological antibody, and a placebo. XmAb942 is intended to treat ulcerative colitis by modulating immune responses.

Study Design: This is an interventional study with a randomized, parallel assignment model. It employs quadruple masking, meaning that the participant, care provider, investigator, and outcomes assessor are blinded. The primary purpose of the study is treatment.

Study Timeline: The study began on September 20, 2024, with the last update submitted on November 1, 2024. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and the timeliness of the data being collected.

Market Implications: The ongoing study could impact Xencor Inc.’s stock performance positively if XmAb942 shows promising results, potentially increasing investor confidence. The competitive landscape in ulcerative colitis treatments is robust, with several companies vying for market share, which could influence investor sentiment.

The study is currently recruiting, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue