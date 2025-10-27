Xencor’s Promising NSCLC Study: A Potential Game-Changer?

Xencor Inc. ((XNCR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Xencor Inc. is conducting a Phase 1b/2 study titled A Phase 1b/2, Open-label, Randomized Study of Vudalimab in Combination With Chemotherapy or Pembrolizumab in Combination With Chemotherapy as First-line Treatment in Patients With Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer. The study aims to determine the optimal dose of vudalimab combined with chemotherapy and to assess its efficacy and safety compared to pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy in treating nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests two combination therapies: Vudalimab with carboplatin and pemetrexed, and Pembrolizumab with carboplatin and pemetrexed. Both are administered intravenously and aim to improve first-line treatment outcomes in advanced NSCLC patients.

Study Design: This interventional study uses a randomized, single-group assignment model without masking, focusing on treatment. It involves two phases, with the primary goal of determining treatment efficacy and safety.

Study Timeline: The study began on November 13, 2023, with the latest update submitted on December 2, 2024. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates on its findings.

Market Implications: The study’s progress could significantly impact Xencor’s stock performance, especially if vudalimab proves to be a viable alternative to pembrolizumab. Positive results could enhance investor confidence and position Xencor competitively in the oncology market, particularly against established players in NSCLC treatment.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

