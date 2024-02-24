Xcel Energy Partners for $2.5B Equity Distribution Deal

Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) has released an update.

Xcel Energy Inc. has partnered with a consortium of prominent financial institutions to facilitate the sale of up to $2.5 billion of its common stock. This move is part of a strategic equity distribution agreement designed to enhance the company’s capital. By leveraging its previous registration with the SEC, Xcel Energy is also ensuring compliance by updating its financial documents to reflect the consent of its independent auditors on internal controls and financial reporting. This initiative underscores Xcel Energy’s commitment to maintaining transparency and robust financial practices.

