Xbrane Biopharma Reports Financial Turnaround Amid Regulatory Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Xbrane Biopharma AB ( (SE:XBRANE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Xbrane Biopharma AB reported a significant financial turnaround for the first nine months of 2025, with a profit of SEK 153.7 million compared to a loss the previous year, largely due to a strategic divestment to Alvotech. Despite challenges such as a delay in FDA approval for Ximluci® and a Complete Response Letter from the FDA, the company strengthened its financial position through a directed share issue and secured additional financing to support its operations. The initiation of a clinical trial for Xdivane™ marks a key step in its product pipeline, underscoring Xbrane’s commitment to advancing its biosimilar offerings.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:XBRANE) stock is a Hold with a SEK15.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Xbrane Biopharma AB stock, see the SE:XBRANE Stock Forecast page.

More about Xbrane Biopharma AB

Xbrane Biopharma AB operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of biosimilars. The company is known for its product Ximluci®, a biosimilar for ranibizumab, and is also working on Xdivane™, a product in clinical trials. Xbrane aims to provide cost-effective biological drugs globally through strategic partnerships.

YTD Price Performance: -25.42%

Average Trading Volume: 133,519

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK295.9M

For detailed information about XBRANE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue