XBP Europe Secures £25M HSBC Financing for Growth and Debt Clearance

The latest announcement is out from XBP Europe Holdings (XBP).

XBP Europe, Inc. and its affiliates have secured a substantial financial package from HSBC UK Bank plc, comprising both term loan facilities and a revolving credit facility, totaling over £25 million in various currencies. This strategic financing move, effective June 26, 2024, enables the group to clear previous HSBC debts and fuels potential acquisitions and capital investments. With flexible interest rates and repayment terms, XBP Europe positions itself for growth while maintaining solid financial health through stringent covenants and the ability to prepay without penalties under specified conditions.

