Xanadu Mines Showcases Copper-Gold Growth Potential

Xanadu Mines Ltd has released their Copper and Gold Investor Presentation for July 2024, highlighting their role as an ASX and TSX listed exploration company with a focus on large-scale copper-gold discoveries in Mongolia. The company boasts a significant copper-gold deposit in their flagship Kharmagtai project, operating under a 50-50 joint venture with Zijin Mining Group. Investors are offered a chance to engage with a firm that emphasizes low-cost inventory growth and controls a major project poised for imminent growth.

