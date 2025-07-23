Xanadu Mines Director Increases Shareholding in Off-Market Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Xanadu Mines Ltd ( (AU:XAM) ) just unveiled an update.

Xanadu Mines Ltd announced a change in the director’s interest, with Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren indirectly acquiring 29,984,569 fully paid ordinary shares through Bastion Mining Pte Ltd. This acquisition was part of an off-market takeover offer, increasing Lkhagvasuren’s total indirect holdings to 2,048,536,225 shares, potentially impacting the company’s shareholder structure and market perception.

More about Xanadu Mines Ltd

Xanadu Mines Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with the extraction and production of minerals, positioning itself within the resource sector.

Average Trading Volume: 7,903,016

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$183.3M

