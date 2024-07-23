X2M Connect Revolutionizes Smart Cities with IoT

X2M Connect Limited (AU:X2M) has released an update.

X2M Connect Limited, an Australian tech firm, has pioneered a patented IoT solution that advances smart city development by enabling integrated communication across properties, industries, and governmental bodies. Their cutting-edge platform supports AI and Machine Learning through extensive data collection and automation control points. The company is tapping into the booming global trend of digitization and AI within the utility sector, with initial focus on the Asia Pacific region.

